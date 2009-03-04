For their first trick, The Soft Spot will be hosting an exhibition at Gallery 79 in downtown San Francisco. They've pulled in designers, photographers, and filmmakers whose approach to design is not only socially engaged, but actively contributes to social change. There will also be an interactive component inviting visitors to write their own ideas in various places around the gallery.



In advance of the show, they've been trekking around the city asking social designers—like John Bielenberg, Emily Pilloton, and Jennifer Leonard (pictured below)—what their soft spots are. A selection of their answers can be found on the Soft Spot Blog.



For details on the exhibition, which opens March 12, look here or be socially networked and visit their Facebook page.