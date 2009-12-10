The Sheep Who Made Your Pouf

In addition to shearing and spinning in Wales, Meindertsma found her way to an education in felting wool among the craftsmen of Kyrgyzstan. The thick, dense strands make perfect material for the heavy knit of the Flock's pouf. The poufs, as well as the sweaters, mittens and hats produced by Flocks all come with an identity card that features a photo of the sheep from whom the wool came, the date of shearing, the animal's origin and breed, and how much wool its coat yielded.