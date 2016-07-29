The Rising Balance by Laura Klinkenberg and Bin Xu

The Rising Balance candleholder inspires the dynamic between two great elements: earth and fire. While your tea light burns and becomes lighter, the circular stone follows the movement downwards. While in transition, the two elements remain in constant equilibrium. The Rising Balance candleholder consists of three brass components, which were cut into shape by water, before being carefully sanded, polished and folded by hand. The circular stone is made of basalt, a volcanic rock, and counterbalances any tea light with a maximum diameter of 39 mm.