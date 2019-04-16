Each Day at This Floating Home Begins With a Swim, Just Two Feet From Bed
Dwell Magazine + Travel

Each Day at This Floating Home Begins With a Swim, Just Two Feet From Bed

Add to
Like
Share
By Luke Hopping
After three years ashore, a Copenhagen couple return to the city’s waterways on a floating home for two.

Bobbing amid midcentury houses on stilts, in a secluded part of Copenhagen Harbour, Lisbeth Juul and Laust Nørgaard’s compact floating home cuts a dramatically modern profile. The 860-square-foot home, which the residents designed and built themselves, is the culmination of 25 joy-filled years on houseboats, and three less-comfortable ones on land.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.