View Photos
The Recessionista: DIY Quilts
Add to
Like
Share
By Jamie Waugh –
When Julie Floersch discusses her quilts, she could be talking about the science fiction novel A Wrinkle in Time or New Age studies of dimensions of reality.
She insists on the purity of quilting traditions and the earnestness of hand-crafted textiles. No time better than the recession to merge the two perspectives—and to learn how to quilt.
The SUNY Fashion Institute of Technology grad is teaching a series of quilting workshops at MAKE on the Lower East Side starting this January. She'll be teaching the crafts of block printing, knitting, and shoe making, among others.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.