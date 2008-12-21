The Recessionista: DIY Quilts
By Jamie Waugh
When Julie Floersch discusses her quilts, she could be talking about the science fiction novel A Wrinkle in Time or New Age studies of dimensions of reality.

She insists on the purity of quilting traditions and the earnestness of hand-crafted textiles. No time better than the recession to merge the two perspectives—and to learn how to quilt.

The SUNY Fashion Institute of Technology grad is teaching a series of quilting workshops at MAKE on the Lower East Side starting this January. She'll be teaching the crafts of block printing, knitting, and shoe making, among others.

