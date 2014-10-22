The Pursuit of Authenticity in Scandinavian Design

Volvo celebrated design authenticity at Dwell on Design NY. Their area included modern Scandinavian products, as well design classics like the Shell chair by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen.

Dwell on Design NY also explored modern Scandinavian design in other areas of the show. Los Angeles-based design store Austere brought a collection of its Scandinavian wares and furniture to create a lounge space. Austere founder and creative director, Fredrik Carlström, is using the store as a platform to celebrate Scandinavian design and culture in the L.A. area and beyond. For instance, the showroom is hosting three private dinners prepared by acclaimed chefs from the region at the West Coast iteration of the annual NORTH Nordic Food Festival. (Read more about the culinary endeavor here.)

Also representing the Scandinavian tradition at Dwell on Design NY were Finnish design brand Marimekko and Swedish manufacturer IKEA. Marimekko presented a discussion area with a range of programming; Petri Juslin, who leads the Marimekko Artwork Studio in Helsinki, joined to discuss how hand-printing influenced the firm's design work in the 1950s and 1960s, and how this heritage is carried through by today’s designers.

IKEA also hosted an area for discussions on modern architecture, design, and more throughout the three-day show. Mikael Ydholm and Raquel Ely from the IKEA research division presented their findings from the "Life At Home" report, a study that investigates how people in eight countries start their mornings, for the first time in the U.S.

Rounding out the show's focus on Scandinavian design, four emerging Danish designers showcased their products and furniture. The quartet, Christina Liljenberg Halstrøm, Jakob Jørgensen, Line Depping, and Pernille Snedker Hansen, work on a wide range of projects from collaborations with manufacturers like Hay to one-off art installations of marbelized wood.