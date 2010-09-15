The Principles of Midcentury Design Endure at This Modernist Home in Maine
In 1959, Philip M. Isaacson, a young lawyer, commissioned fellow Harvard alum, architect F. Frederick Bruck, to design him and his wife the house of a lifetime.
Text by
Photos by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s October 2010 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Chelsea Holden Baker
Chelsea is the former online editor of dwell.com.
Published
Last Updated
TopicsHome ToursDwell Magazine