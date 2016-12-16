The Power of Design That is Snøhetta

This massive architecture and design project closed the SFMOMA's doors for three years, and it was well worth the wait upon the grand opening May 14, 2016. Snøhetta delivered exactly what the firm visioned for this massive project, by making the museum more interactive while preserving the original 1995 design of architect Mario Botta.



The original design of Mario Botta still boasts throughout the magnificent rotunda with natural light hailing down into the oculus. A stairwell winding up along the side, allows for intimate views through the oculus.