The Personality of Yellow
By Jamie Waugh
Yellow brings cheer—this is one conclusion by color theorists. But for designers Patricia Urquiola and Eliana Gerotto at Foscarini, the color is actually a new tweak to their celebrated Caboche series, taking form in the just released Caboche Gaillo Oro pendant lamp.
This light is perhaps the most elegant lamp made of thermoplastic, or Plexiglass. In 2005 its transparent version made a splash in design circles, and in 2009 the warm, rich piece in yellow is a coveted object. The bulb is halogen, and sheds diffused light through the spheres.
Available at Domus Design Collection in New York and Los Angeles, and The Future Perfect in Brooklyn.
