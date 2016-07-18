The Classic Hand Roll Bar Makes a Comeback at a New Los Angeles Sushi Spot

The casual eatery located in the neighborhood of Westwood brings the classic hand roll bar experience to a comfortable, intimate space. Designed by California-based creative firm Marmol Radziner, the bar seats 24 people and puts the spotlight on the hand roll process. Because patrons sit so close to the chef, the rolls are handed over immediately after being formed so that the hand-harvested nori and the loose, warm Nozawa-style rice is served at its perfect state—putting an emphasis on the communal aspect of the experience. Continue reading to see what elements Marmol Radziner incorporated into the design—and get to know their menu ahead of time here.