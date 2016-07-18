The Classic Hand Roll Bar Makes a Comeback at a New Los Angeles Sushi Spot
View Photos

The Classic Hand Roll Bar Makes a Comeback at a New Los Angeles Sushi Spot

Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus
If you find yourself craving fresh sushi on a regular basis and have been looking for a go-to stop, KazuNori’s second Los Angeles location may be that place.

The casual eatery located in the neighborhood of Westwood brings the classic hand roll bar experience to a comfortable, intimate space. Designed by California-based creative firm Marmol Radziner, the bar seats 24 people and puts the spotlight on the hand roll process. Because patrons sit so close to the chef, the rolls are handed over immediately after being formed so that the hand-harvested nori and the loose, warm Nozawa-style rice is served at its perfect state—putting an emphasis on the communal aspect of the experience. Continue reading to see what elements Marmol Radziner incorporated into the design—and get to know their menu ahead of time here.

At KazuNori’s new second location, Marmol Radziner built the U-shaped bar out of bleached eucalyptus wood, while the walls are made of plaster and board-and-batten wood. The sculptural dropped ceiling is constructed of bleached rustic white oak and lined with a warm lighting scheme. &nbsp;

At KazuNori’s new second location, Marmol Radziner built the U-shaped bar out of bleached eucalyptus wood, while the walls are made of plaster and board-and-batten wood. The sculptural dropped ceiling is constructed of bleached rustic white oak and lined with a warm lighting scheme.  

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Because of the fact that customers sit so close to the chef, the hand rolls are served at their ideal state. Tom Nozawa, one of the founding partners of the Sushi Nozawa Group, was inspired by the childhood memory of being handed fresh temaki from his father as soon as he prepared it for him.&nbsp;

Because of the fact that customers sit so close to the chef, the hand rolls are served at their ideal state. Tom Nozawa, one of the founding partners of the Sushi Nozawa Group, was inspired by the childhood memory of being handed fresh temaki from his father as soon as he prepared it for him. 

The new location is located in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, which supersedes the first version being posted in Downtown L.A. The expansive front windows ensure that the the space feels connected to the neighborhood. They stand above a marble border that's part of the existing building's facade.&nbsp;

The new location is located in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, which supersedes the first version being posted in Downtown L.A. The expansive front windows ensure that the the space feels connected to the neighborhood. They stand above a marble border that's part of the existing building's facade. 

Customers are given the freedom to seat themselves with a "self-regulating line" concept. The stained concrete floors feature a subtle stencil pattern and a rough, weathered texture that's reflected throughout the rest of the space.

Customers are given the freedom to seat themselves with a "self-regulating line" concept. The stained concrete floors feature a subtle stencil pattern and a rough, weathered texture that's reflected throughout the rest of the space.