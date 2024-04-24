SubscribeSign In
The New School Is Selling Its President’s Manhattan Home for $20 Million

After a massive budget shortfall, the university, which includes the Parsons School of Design, put the 4,038-square-foot official residence on the market.
Text by
Location: 21 West 11th Street, New York, New York

Price: $20,000,000

Year Built: 1834

Footprint: 4,038 square feet (four bedrooms, five full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "A comfortable elegance pervades in this historic Greek revival federal style townhome located in downtown Manhattan’s Gold Coast corridor on the incomparable West 11th Street, the most desirable enclave in Greenwich Village. This circa-1850 single residence has been fully renovated juxtaposing its 21st-Century modern design elements and amenities with the historic architectural details of its past. Designed for gracious living, the parlor floor with its double-door foyer entry welcomes guests into an expansive living room that faces south onto West 11th Street and showcases a woodburning fireplace with original marble surround and walls to display an extensive art collection. Beams of sunlight fill the home with radiance and tranquility. The formal dining room overlooks the dramatic two-story atrium leading to the perennial garden. Designed for entertaining, the garden oasis is also accessible from the dining room by way of a contemporary sweeping staircase."

The parlor level features a soothing cream-and-white color palette.

A double-height glass atrium connects the kitchen with the landscaped backyard.

The third-floor primary bedroom suite has a private terrace.

A well-equipped guest suite awaits on the top level, along with a laundry and workout area.

21 West 11th Street in New York, New York, is currently listed for $20,000,000 by Nikki Field and Mara Flash Blum of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Dwell Staff
Real Estate

