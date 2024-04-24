The New School Is Selling Its President’s Manhattan Home for $20 Million

Location: 21 West 11th Street, New York, New York

Price: $20,000,000

Year Built: 1834

Footprint: 4,038 square feet (four bedrooms, five full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "A comfortable elegance pervades in this historic Greek revival federal style townhome located in downtown Manhattan’s Gold Coast corridor on the incomparable West 11th Street, the most desirable enclave in Greenwich Village. This circa-1850 single residence has been fully renovated juxtaposing its 21st-Century modern design elements and amenities with the historic architectural details of its past. Designed for gracious living, the parlor floor with its double-door foyer entry welcomes guests into an expansive living room that faces south onto West 11th Street and showcases a woodburning fireplace with original marble surround and walls to display an extensive art collection. Beams of sunlight fill the home with radiance and tranquility. The formal dining room overlooks the dramatic two-story atrium leading to the perennial garden. Designed for entertaining, the garden oasis is also accessible from the dining room by way of a contemporary sweeping staircase."