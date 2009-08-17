The New Old Commodore Hotel

Built in 1925, the Commodore was originally a travelers' hotel for passengers waiting to board the ferries that crossed the Columbia River to Washington state. In 1965, the owner unexpectedly boarded up the building and walked away. Forty years later, Paul Caruana, Brian Faherty and Lance Marrs took over the dormant establishment and gave it a new lease on life.

The Commodore Hotel in Astoria, Oregon, (population 10,000) is not exactly conveniently located, tucked away near the ocean's edge at the mouth of the Columbia River. But the mysterious tale of the hotel's past is enough to draw visitors for a night or two in the now-modern quarters of the historic getaway. The hotel interior sports a distinct maritime feel combined with a pinch of Scandinavian minimalism. See more of the Commodore Hotel here.

When the three developers unlocked the door in 2007, they found themselves stepping back into a bygone era. It took a year and a half and $1.5 million to bring the place into the present, with the architectural assistance of Cannon Beach-based Ecola Architects and interior design by Portland-based Osmose Design. In May 2009, the Commodore reopened for business.

The hotel interior sports a distinct maritime feel combined with a pinch of Scandinavian minimalism. Osmose Design created an entire wall in the lobby displaying objects unearthed during renovation. While the original version of the Commodore had 30+ rooms, the reincarnated hotel features eight larger rooms with ensuite bathrooms and 10 smaller 'cabins' with a European-style set-up, with shared toilets and showers down the hall. Prices range from $69 to $89 for the smaller rooms, and $129 to $179 for the larger suites.