Times Squares Transforms Into a Surreal Fish Tank at Night

As a resident of New York, it takes a lot for me to visit Times Square. Going to area always feels like visiting that one very eclectic relative's house. Thoughts like "This is an uncomfortable Halloween party" and "I didn't need to see or smell that" come to mind. But on this occasion for all the tourists, general chaos, and the glaring lights, I was excited to see an artist take over the iconic neighborhood.



Thanks to the public art organization Times Square Arts, their Midnight Moment program throughout July features the multi-channel animation Voyage by the artist Beau Stanton and curated by Lori Zimmer. Since May 2012, Time Square Arts has worked with the Times Square Advertising Coalition and additional partners to exhibit artists on the billboards for three minutes at 11:57 PM. The billboards are interrupted from displaying ads and coordinated to feature the narrative of a wayward ship's journey articulated with sea monsters, shipwrecks, and ruins.