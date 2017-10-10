"The Mysticism of Religious Architecture" A lecture by Constantine George Pappas, AIA

This free community event, will focus on "The start" when religious buildings were first created and how it transcends into today's interpretation of religious space and the city of Midland's richly woven religious architectural heritage.



St. John's Episcopal Church, in Midland MI, will host this lecture as part of their Sesquicentennial Celebration, marking 150 years of The Episcopal Church in the city of Midland

Join them on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 3 pm in the sanctuary. Lecture followed by question and answer time.

Complimentary refreshments, along with religious architectural drawings and photographs will be on display in the fellowship hall.

No RSVP required for more information visit www.midcenturymidland.org or call Carol Neff at 1.989.839.2744



