"The Mysticism of Religious Architecture" A lecture by Constantine George Pappas, AIA
This free community event, will focus on "The start" when religious buildings were first created and how it transcends into today's interpretation of religious space and the city of Midland's richly woven religious architectural heritage.
St. John's Episcopal Church, in Midland MI, will host this lecture as part of their Sesquicentennial Celebration, marking 150 years of The Episcopal Church in the city of Midland
Join them on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 3 pm in the sanctuary. Lecture followed by question and answer time.
Complimentary refreshments, along with religious architectural drawings and photographs will be on display in the fellowship hall.
No RSVP required for more information visit www.midcenturymidland.org or call Carol Neff at 1.989.839.2744
Mr. Pappas is the founding Principal of Constantine George Pappas, AIA Architecture/Planning. Founded in April 1982, the firm specializes in high quality projects including Masterplanning and the design of Religious, Institutional, and Residential work throughout the Midwest. Mr. Pappas' design excellence has earned spots in many international, national and local architectural magazines. The design excellence of the firm continues today with numerous AIA National, AIA Michigan, AIA Detroit, Engineering Society of Detroit(ESD) and the Masonry Institute of Michigan Honor Design Awards. The firm has won thirty six-design awards from these various institutions and organizations.
Mr. Pappas is continuing adjunct faculty thesis design juror and lecturer at Michigan's three Schools of Architecture; (University of Michigan, University of Detroit Mercy, and Lawrence Technological University).
In 2002, Mr. Pappas was bestowed with one of the highest honors given to an architect. His elevation into the American Institute of Architects National College of Fellows was based on his commitment to the design of religious architecture. In 2017, Mr. Pappas received the AIA Detroit Gold Medal, the highest honor given to any member of the AIA Detroit Chapter.
www.cgp-architecture.com