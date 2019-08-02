Subscribe
See All
2019 Autumn Reflections Tours: The 1950s
The 1950s were a time of great advancement and expansion throughout our country and Midland was growing with it. The three...
Alden B. Dow Home and Studio - Mid-Century Modern www.abdow.org
Mid-Century Modern Midland presents: Artists in Architecture
“Why strive to be...
Alden B. Dow Home and Studio - Mid-Century Modern www.abdow.org
All Aboard: Alden B. Dow’s Scale Model Trains
All aboard for a special program devoted to Alden B. Dow’s love of trains at the Home & Studio on Friday, August 16, at 3:00 pm!
Alden B. Dow Home and Studio - Mid-Century Modern www.abdow.org
Mid-Century Modern Midland presents: The Latest & Greatest in Michigan Architecture
During this free community event, Kristen Nyht (AIA, AICP, LEED AP, President of AIA Michigan) will discuss the status of, and...
Alden B. Dow Home and Studio - Mid-Century Modern www.abdow.org
Somnophonics: Alden B. Dow’s Invention of a New Art Form
The idea came to Alden B. Dow as he sat quietly in an auditorium, watching the conductor and musicians performing in concert.
Alden B. Dow Home and Studio - Mid-Century Modern www.abdow.org
A Rare Collection of Midcentury Architecture Is Revealed in Michigan
After nearly two years of documenting their community’s rich architectural history, the residents of Midland, Michigan, are...
Alden B. Dow Home and Studio - Mid-Century Modern www.abdow.org