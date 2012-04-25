In early April I was invited out to Honolulu to give a talk at the Hawaii Build and Buy Green Expo, an offer I could hardly refuse. And wanting to be as close to the Hawaiian Convention Center as I could, I took up a two-day residence at the Modern Honolulu, a rather cool new hotel just on the other side of the Ala Wai Canal. The hotel has changed hands lately, it was an Ian Schrager property just last year, but much of the design by Yabu Pushelberg and landscape designer Deborah Nevins remains intact. I had a grand time in the sophisticated spot. Read on for my little tour.

City view rooms start from $239 It was tough to get a decent shot of the white, thoroughly modern facade of the Modern Honolulu, but this back-bending perspective shows how the clean geometry of the building plays off the lush foliage. I took this photo from the entry of the hotel.