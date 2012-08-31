The Modern Baby: Part Two

When we first started talking, you mentioned "the modern baby trend" and how its evolved since you had your baby. Can you elaborate on that?



The modern baby movement started in 2005, meeting the desire of modern-minded parents unwilling to compromise their aesthetics with overly ornate, matchy-matchy nursery furniture, and plastic baby gear. With design, function, and longevity in mind, brands such as Oeuf and DwellStudio emerged as forerunners with thoughtfully composed furniture featuring clean lines and bold, yet basic nursery decor. Today, buying a modern nursery is as easy as walking into Target. Parents are now taking the established modern nursery aesthetic and blending it with their personal tastes in a way that resonates with the rest of the home.



What is the most important piece of furniture parents should focus on for the nursery?



The centerpiece of the nursery is most often the crib; it sets the tone for the space. What I love about modern cribs is that the design is inherently simple. They don't need much. You can often skip the crib skirt and bumper, add in a few nice crib sheets, and you're set. The crib should also grow with the child, converting into a toddler bed, which extends the life of the investment. Functionally (or selfishly) speaking, a comfortable, well-designed rocker or glider is essential. Parents will be spending endless amounts of time feeding and holding baby, so they should have the most perfect spot to relax.



What is worth the splurge and what is not?



Parents should definitely put the money into an organic crib mattress. Standard crib mattress are extremely toxic, filled with flame retardants and nasty chemicals. Babies spend an atrocious amount of time sleeping in the crib, so having a baby inhaling chemical fumes while sleeping is a horrible idea. A basic organic crib mattress by Naturepedic starts at $259.



Parents can save on a changing table. A simple changing pad can safely be placed on top of a dresser and instantly becomes a changing station. Plus, most seasoned parents end up changing diapers on the floor!



How can parents maintain their aesthetic with a baby in tow?



Edit! It's inevitable that parents will wind up with a bunch of baby stuff with the first child. As you go along, it becomes apparent what is necessary and enjoyable and what is annoying clutter. I think parents will find that not a whole lot is truly needed. With the mindset of constant editing, parents can maintain a modern, uncluttered aesthetic as their child grows. Aesthetically pleasing baby products are quite accessible, so it becomes less of an issue of ugly baby stuff and more of an issue of too much baby stuff cluttering a well-designed home.



What construction qualities should parents look for when buying pieces for the nursery?



Longevity. Sound quality is something modern furniture companies take pride in, it's in the foundation of their design. With that in mind, parents should consider what they want out of these big-ticket item purchases. After the baby, will the rocker or glider look good in other rooms of the home? What does the crib to toddler bed conversion look like? Will the piece grow with our family for future children? Is it enjoyable to look at?



