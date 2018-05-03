The Midland Macromolecular Institute by Alden B. Dow
The site chosen for MMI was intentional and part of the "creative center" of the city envisioned by the architect. As he wrote:
"The nearness of this laboratory to the Midland Center for the Arts, the Municipal Library and the Dow Gardens should add to the stimulus resulting from the close relationship of science and art. The attempt here is to show that every art has a science and every science an art. Art is feeling … science is fact."
Ground was broken in the spring of 1970 and the $1.7 million facility was completed in July 1971. Dedication ceremonies were held on September 28, 1972, and attended by more than 400 scientists from throughout the world.
The building is composed around a central research library from which 13 laboratories and 14 offices radiate. The laboratories connect with each other and all have a large floor to ceiling window in the corner that gives the scientists a view of the wooded surroundings outside. Other areas include a large lecture hall, seminar room, computer room, recreation room/cafeteria, and even a four-room apartment for a visiting scientist. The free relationship of the parts of the building to each other, Mr. Dow believed, would make it a stimulating place for discoveries.
