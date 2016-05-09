The Mattress Company That Lets You Be Your Own Expert

In today’s trade and consumer markets, many believe that sleep-deprived customers have begun to dismiss the traditional mattress shopping approach, in exchange for a more convenient and customized online experience.
Two such devotees are David and Shannon Farley, the father-daughter team that founded Luxi just a couple of years ago. As an online mattress retailer and manufacturer, they carefully dictate every step along the supply and production chains—from design and material sourcing, to American manufacturing, shipping, and packaging. In order to be at the forefront of this movement, they’ve developed a design that’s governed by the belief that you shouldn’t be locked down by your mattress. Intrigued by this idea, we had to learn more.
Luxi believes that customers have the right to develop a lasting relationship with their mattress that can be modified over the years. In order to create the best possible product, they produce one type of mattress with three configurations that can be changed anytime—that is, soft, medium, or firm. This adjustment can be made yourself by unzipping the mattress, splitting open the four layered pieces, and flipping them over. You can even customize one side of the mattress separately if your partner prefers a different sleeping setup. For even more options, the Farley team works directly with customers to create custom configurations if special needs arise over the years.
When a Luxi mattress is ordered online, it’s delivered straight to your door in a box that’s surprisingly manageable in size. As soon as it’s removed and rolled out, the decisions are then up to you. Take a look at these images to learn more about the innovative technology that goes into the design, as well as what you can expect when you receive a Luxi package at your front door.