The Linden Hotel

The hotel program is to provide budget accommodations for travelers. But the building promises to do more than that, with early models depicting the invitation of sunlight through an atrium traversed by stairs and bridges. The building skin too—intermittently transparent, translucent, and opaque—will coax the sun through its polycarbonate and expanded metal mesh system. There will be thirty rooms.



The developer expects the ambitious design to allow the hotel to stand out from the competition and attract "neighborhood vacationers".