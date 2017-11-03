The Lighting Designer Who Has Melded Form with Function for Decades

As a New York City native, Sonneman developed a strong interest in art at an early age and immersed himself in studies at both the Rhodes Preparatory School in Manhattan and the Art Students League of New York. After serving in the Navy, he became the sole employee at a lighting store, which is where he became seriously intrigued with modernism and European minimalism. After gaining a chunk of solid experience, he found he had acquired the necessary skills to actually engineer the products he was imagining, and opened his own factory at 23 years old.