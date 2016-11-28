The Light Fantastic: Johanna Grawunder

Singapore Free Port, Lobby, 2010 These hanging lights were designed to resemble mirror walls hanging in the lobby space. "I wanted the mirror effect to reflect the lobby windows and repeat the pattern," Grawunder explains. A mirror coating was also applied to the lobby windows, so in the day "there is a lot of reflection up there." At night, the "walls" glow up and down, with color changing LEDs giving a three-dimensional ceiling effect.