The LAMI Chair

Javier Cristiani's LAMI chair, which was unveiled at last Spring's ICFF, now has a family: an ottoman, a side table and a coffee table all made from modular stock metal components and built with as few parts as possible.

They leave no waste after fabrication and are finished for exterior use. The best part? That racing stripe is totally customizable.







They've also found a manufacturer in El Salvador and Javier is accepting orders: javier@hemisferios.com.sv.