In the Mountains of Oregon, a Turnkey Boutique Hotel Lists for $3.2M

The Jennings Hotel is looking for a new owner—and all of its artwork and furniture are included.
Location: 100 N Main St., Joseph, Oregon

Price: $3,200,000

Year Built: 1910

Footprint: 10,200 square feet (14 total guest rooms)

Lot Size: 0.28 acres

From the Owner: "The Jennings Hotel is a design-focused, self check-in, 14-room boutique hotel with 3,000 square feet of prime, street-front restaurant and retail space. Extensive renovations of the hotel and commercial spaces have been completed since 2015. In the hotel, each guest room and common area has been thoughtfully modernized with individual plans from a curated roster of 14 designers. Custom fixtures and finishes, hand-painted signage, and site-specific installations make every space in the Jennings Hotel a memorable experience. A Danish wood stove, spot-on record collection, and wall-to-wall library in the well-appointed kitchen create a welcoming atmosphere for enjoying a home-cooked meal. Our balcony offers breathtaking views of the Wallowa Mountains and the Finnish sauna is an outstanding amenity any time of the year."

The Jennings Hotel sits on a prominent corner in the small town of Joseph, near the Oregon/Idaho state line, and is surrounded by the Wallowa Mountains.

The hotel was built in 1910 by a Norwegian bricklayer for Ms. Edith Jennings, who sought to divide the structure into a space for work and an opera. While the building still serves a dual purpose, it now houses a hotel on the upper level, with retail space below.

When current owner Greg Hennes acquired the building in 2015, he sought to completely renovate the space, which turned into a multiyear endeavor.

Hennes asked a different designer to remodel each of the hotel’s 14 guest rooms.

"Extensive positive press has been written about the Jennings Hotel since its revitalization began in 2015, producing widespread brand recognition among design enthusiasts, boutique hotel lovers, and those seeking extraordinary accommodations," says Hennes.

The Jennings Hotel, located in Joseph, Oregon, is currently listed for $3,200,000 by property owner Greg Hennes. Read more about the hotel here.

Real Estate

