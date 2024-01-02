In the Mountains of Oregon, a Turnkey Boutique Hotel Lists for $3.2M

Location: 100 N Main St., Joseph, Oregon

Price: $3,200,000

Year Built: 1910

Footprint: 10,200 square feet (14 total guest rooms)

Lot Size: 0.28 acres

From the Owner: "The Jennings Hotel is a design-focused, self check-in, 14-room boutique hotel with 3,000 square feet of prime, street-front restaurant and retail space. Extensive renovations of the hotel and commercial spaces have been completed since 2015. In the hotel, each guest room and common area has been thoughtfully modernized with individual plans from a curated roster of 14 designers. Custom fixtures and finishes, hand-painted signage, and site-specific installations make every space in the Jennings Hotel a memorable experience. A Danish wood stove, spot-on record collection, and wall-to-wall library in the well-appointed kitchen create a welcoming atmosphere for enjoying a home-cooked meal. Our balcony offers breathtaking views of the Wallowa Mountains and the Finnish sauna is an outstanding amenity any time of the year."