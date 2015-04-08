The Iconic Chair That Changed The Way We Think About Seating

A radical formulation, Gerrit Thomas Rietveld’s Zig Zag chair pushed the boundaries of furniture design when it debuted in 1934. Rietveld spent years working to create a chair that mimicked the way humans sit, and the Zig Zag isn’t just comfortable and stable, it’s also stackable.

Without traditional legs, the chair is made with four rectangular pieces of wood that are held together in a Z shape with dovetail joints. It is now produced by Cassina.

A member of the Dutch De Stijl ("The Style") movement, Rietveld’s furniture designs reduced items to their most essential forms. That’s how a chair lost its legs and ended up in a Z formation. Originally, Rietveld hoped to make a chair that could be cut from a singular piece of material or "pop out of a machine, just like that." He envisioned a bent steel plate, but joining together four pieces of plywood proved most effective and still amounted in the striking diagonal design.