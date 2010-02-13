The Guggenheim Fills the Void

Since it opened in New York City in 1959, Frank Lloyd Wright's Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum has captivated the world--and its imagination. To celebrate the building's 50th anniversary, the museum invited artists, designers, and architects from around the globe to design their dream intervention for the iconic void of the central rotunda.
Submissions came in from today's top designers--including modernists and Dwell favorites like BIG, JDS Architects, Terunobu Fujimori, MVRDV, and others--and range from the void as a forrested swamp to the void as a state fair.
Flow Show (2009) by WORKAC. On display at the Guggenheim Museum February 12 through April 28, 2010, as part of the exhibit Contemplating the Void: Interventions in the Guggenheim Museum.
The work is being showcased in the exhibit
Contemplating the Void: Interventions in the Guggenheim and is on display from February 12 until April 28, 2010. If you can't make it--or if you're like me and can't wait to see some of the designs--view our slideshow of images from the exhibition.
Untitled (2009) by Josephine Meckseper.
New York 2109 (2009) by Terunobu Fujimori.
New Roof, Berlin Olympic Stadium (2009) by Paul Pfeiffer.
Untitled (2009) by N55.
Let's Jump! (2009) by MVRDV.
Untitled (2009) by Doug Aitken.
State Fair Guggenheim (2009) by MAD Architects.
FLW in His Element (2009) by Saunders Architecture.
Untitled (2009) by Alyson Shotz.
Morris in Guggenheim (2009) by M/M.
SPIDERMUSE(UM)...WRIGHT-O-WEB...SPINNING GUGGY... (2009) by Acconci Studio>.
Guggenheim as a Ruin (2009) by Sarah Sze.
The House of a GI-A Proposal (2009) by Matthew Ritchie.
Experiencing the Void (2009) by Julien De Smedt Architects.
Shark China (2009) by Zhang Huan.
Proposal for One-Year Parade (2009) by Pierre Huyghe.
Z Wave (2009) by Zaha Hadid Architects.
Erratic Void (2009) by SelgasCano.
Untitled (2009) by Nari Ward.
Untitled (Proposal) (2009) by Peter Coffin.