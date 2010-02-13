The Guggenheim Fills the Void

Submissions came in from today's top designers--including modernists and Dwell favorites like BIG, JDS Architects, Terunobu Fujimori, MVRDV, and others--and range from the void as a forrested swamp to the void as a state fair.

Flow Show (2009) by WORKAC. On display at the Guggenheim Museum February 12 through April 28, 2010, as part of the exhibit Contemplating the Void: Interventions in the Guggenheim Museum.

The work is being showcased in the exhibit Contemplating the Void: Interventions in the Guggenheim and is on display from February 12 until April 28, 2010. If you can't make it--or if you're like me and can't wait to see some of the designs--view our slideshow of images from the exhibition.