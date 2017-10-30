Stay in a Prefab Cube Placed Atop a Midcentury Hotel in Austria

Inspired by the concept of adding additional rooftop living quarters to the top of urban high rises, Hotel Daniel's owner Florian Weitzer cleverly orchestrated the placement of the LoftCube on the roof of his centrally located Graz hotel.

Designed and installed by Berlin-based architect and furniture designer Werner Aisslinger, the prefab LoftCube was created off-site and installed on the recently renovated hotel's rooftop with a crane.

Now, this streamlined and stylish private suite is available to rent through Boutique Homes.