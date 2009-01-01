The Food Zone

Get cooking.

Embrace your inner caveman and avoid delivery pizza: Make a true effort to engage in the process of preparing and eating meals. Leave your car in the garage and cook seasonally1 and simply at home. Buy locally—–and buy in bulk, if possible, to help eliminate packaging waste.



Recycle.

As a goal, limit yourself to one trash bag a week for your household.2 Between comprehensive recycling and composting, you can get there.



Retool.

Take a hard look at your kitchen. If your appliances are over the hill, replace them with Energy Star appliances.3



Still drinking bottled water?

Shame on you, Earth-hater. Install an undersink or faucet-mounted water filtration system and drink up.