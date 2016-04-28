The Fitbit Data is In: Madison, WI is America's Fittest!

When it comes to how "fit" a city is, you can look at several factors. How many parks and public recreation spaces are available, gym memberships sold, whether salad bars out number all-you-can-eat buffets—all of these can be good indicators of how where you live could set you up for health and fitness success. But none of those measures take a city’s inhabitants into account. So when Fitbit data scientists sat down to think about what makes a city fit, they put YOU front and center.Fitbit researchers looked at aggregated data from over 10 million users in 2015* and crunched the numbers to figure out which cities ranked highest overall. After evaluating the average number of steps, active minutes, resting heart rate, and sleep duration, several spots stood out. Here are the top ten fittest cities in America. Plus, where those cities (and others) rank for each of the four Fitbit fit factors. America’s Fittest Cities* 1. Madison, WI 2. Minneapolis, MN 3. Spokane, WA 4. Boston, MA 5. Portland, OR 6. Grand Rapids, MI 7. Lincoln, NE 8. San Francisco, CA 9. Seattle, WA 10. Washington D.C.

Cities with the Most Steps*These five cities took stepping to the next level in 2015. (Find out if 10,000 steps per day is the best target for you, or if you need to pick up your feet more often.)

Cities with the Most Active Minutes*

Cities with the Lowest Resting Heart Rate*A lower resting heart rate (RHR) can be an indicator of better overall fitness.

Cities that Sleep the Most*When it comes to total hours slept each night, these locales get the most Zzzz’s. (Learn why you even need sleep from Fitbit sleep advisors.)