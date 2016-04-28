Subscribe
Stories
Sitting Hurts: Fitbit Data Suggests You Should Move More Often
Driving in the car, working at your desk, watching TV at night—it’s not hard to find a good seat these days.
Presented by
and
Fitbit
10 Beautiful Smoothie Bowls
They look like an outrageous treat, but smoothie bowls are also packed with superfood ingredients—and they couldn’t be simpler to...
Presented by
and
Fitbit
The Fitbit Data is In: Madison, WI is America's Fittest!
When it comes to how “fit” a city is, you can look at several factors.
Presented by
and
Fitbit