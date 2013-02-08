The First IPA-Specific Beer Glass

You mention proper glassware as crucial to the taste and flavor of the beer, why is that? What types of glass work better for beer?

First, the standard pint glass is the single worst glass for enhancing good beer. Rule that one out and then look for a glass that has a shape tapered inward to hold aroma, and is thin to maintain temperature and effervescence longer (all Spiegelau Beer Classic glassware is made this way).

In the case of our new IPA glass… very differently. This new glass was specifically designed to enhance the aroma and flavor profile of American-style IPA beers. No glass for beer has ever been made this way. Up until this point, glasses have only been "brand specific," not variety specific.

How is "beer glass" constructed differently from other types of glass?

How did the tulip-shaped beer glass come about?

This style became popular in Bohemia as a elegant, pilsner glass. The shape migrated across Europe over time where it took up residence and shot to popularity in Belgium. The tulip shape is particularly well suited for capturing complex aromas in beer, while evenly weaving alcohol notes though too. Many Belgian types of ale have very complex aromas and higher alcohol content than most other beer styles.

How long has Spiegelau been working with Sierra Nevada and Dogfish Head?

We have been working directly together on this project since July 2011.