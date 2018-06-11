Event: The Evolving Kitchen
Join Us For Drinks, Light Fare, and Conversation
Together with Dwell, we invite you to join us as we discuss the evolving state of the kitchen. Hosted by journalist and frequent Dwell contributor Julie Lasky, our conversation with an eclectic group of architects and designers will focus on global trends, the evolving market, and design solutions to each.
Details
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Wine and Hors d'Oeuvres | 6:00pm
Panel Discussion | 6:45pm
Featured Panelists
Nina Cooke John, Frame Design Lab
Mark Elmore, GM of Design, Fisher & Paykel
Allison Reeves, ardesign
Fisher & Paykel Experience Center
Architects & Designers Building
150 East 58th St., Suite #361
New York, NY 10155
