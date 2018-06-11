Event: The Evolving Kitchen

Together with Dwell, we invite you to join us as we discuss the evolving state of the kitchen. Hosted by journalist and frequent Dwell contributor Julie Lasky, our conversation with an eclectic group of architects and designers will focus on global trends, the evolving market, and design solutions to each.

Details

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Wine and Hors d'Oeuvres | 6:00pm

Panel Discussion | 6:45pm

Featured Panelists

Nina Cooke John, Frame Design Lab

Mark Elmore, GM of Design, Fisher & Paykel

Allison Reeves, ardesign

Fisher & Paykel Experience Center

Architects & Designers Building

150 East 58th St., Suite #361

New York, NY 10155