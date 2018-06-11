Try Dwell+ for FREE
Event: The Evolving Kitchen

Event: The Evolving Kitchen

By Fisher & Paykel / Published by Fisher & Paykel
View 1 Photo
Join Us For Drinks, Light Fare, and Conversation

Together with Dwell, we invite you to join us as we discuss the evolving state of the kitchen. Hosted by journalist and frequent Dwell contributor Julie Lasky, our conversation with an eclectic group of architects and designers will focus on global trends, the evolving market, and design solutions to each.

Details 

Wednesday, June 13, 2018 

Wine and Hors d'Oeuvres | 6:00pm 

Panel Discussion | 6:45pm

Featured Panelists 

Nina Cooke John, Frame Design Lab 

Mark Elmore, GM of Design, Fisher & Paykel 

Allison Reeves, ardesign

Fisher & Paykel Experience Center 

Architects & Designers Building 

150 East 58th St., Suite #361 

New York, NY 10155

RSVP 



Save

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.