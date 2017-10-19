View Photos
The Everyday Carry of an Architect: Matthew Hufft
By Paige Alexus –
“Since I’m usually working on the fly, these are the items I need at all times for meetings and other various occasions.” - Matthew Hufft of Hufft Projects
"I call it my mobile studio."
- Microsoft Surface computer and stylus pen: I use this for everything from emailing to sketching.
- Moment iPhone camera case and wide angled lens: This is the ultimate aid when it comes to taking site photos with my iPhone.
- Jack Spade leather bag filled with mixed colored pencils, pens, and markers: These are my tools of the trade.
- Scale: I use this to consistently review dimensions.
- Thank you cards with an embossed Hufft logo: It’s always important to give thanks.
- Hufft graph paper: This is vital for impromptu note-taking and sketching.
- Trace paper: This gives me a tool for reacting quickly to owner feedback.
- Flash drives: I use them to share files quite often.
What you need to know about Matthew:
Matthew serves as the Co-Founder and CEO of Hufft Projects, a diverse design collective that he runs out of Kansas City with his wife Jesse Hufft. Ever since receiving his first commissioned job at the age of 25, he’s gone on to lead Hufft with over 300 architectural, fabrication, and construction projects. He lives with Jesse, his three young children, and two dogs in a home he designed and built in the Roanoke Park neighborhood of Kansas City. Read the whole story about his home here.