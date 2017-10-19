The Everyday Carry of an Architect: Matthew Hufft

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

What you need to know about Matthew:

Matthew serves as the Co-Founder and CEO of Hufft Projects, a diverse design collective that he runs out of Kansas City with his wife Jesse Hufft. Ever since receiving his first commissioned job at the age of 25, he’s gone on to lead Hufft with over 300 architectural, fabrication, and construction projects. He lives with Jesse, his three young children, and two dogs in a home he designed and built in the Roanoke Park neighborhood of Kansas City. Read the whole story about his home here.