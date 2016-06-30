The Everyday Carry of an Architect: Jeff Shelton

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

What you need to know about Jeff:

Working out of a turn-of-the-century barn in downtown Santa Barbara, California, Jeff Shelton describes his work as being "asymmetrically symmetrical—and a bit over the top." He works with local artisans to create bold masterpieces that are clearly Mediterranean-inspired. As an architect and graphic designer who draws his plans by hand, he also designs furniture and lighting.