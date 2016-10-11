The Everyday Carry of a Creative Duo: Early Work

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Formerly known as Brook&Lyn, Mimi Jung and Brian Hurewitz make up this creative studio that's based in Los Angeles. The team partners with retail, corporate, and hospitality clients to create curated spaces and environments that celebrate beauty and simplicity—which also includes designing and building custom furniture and fixtures. While Brian leads the production process while collaborating with a network of skilled craftsmen, Mimi also spends her time as an artist —creating woven environments, wall pieces, and other textured constructions.

What you need to know about Early Work :

Ratchet Tie-Downs: "We prototype 90 percent of everything we design before handing it off to expert craftsmen for production. These tie-downs help the work go faster when getting lumber, metal stock, and foam core back to our studio."

AIAIAI Pipe Earphones in Petrol: "We’re currently working with clients in Australia, NYC, and San Francisco—which means we’re on the phone a lot. The cables on these Danish-designed earphones have a super subtle gradient colorway—and they’re tangle free!"

Soft Laptop Case: "Designed by Tumi for Opening Ceremony, it has a T-pass for airport security, and one simple divider that keeps my clipboard, pens, and tape from scratching my Macbook."

Tape Measure: "At any given time, we have three tape measures on us: one for accuracy, one for great lengths, and one that we know we’re going to lose on-site."

Classic Wallet by Comme des Garçons: "I'm still trying really hard to break the leather in."

Audi Q5: "Our studio is based in LA, so we spend 50 percent of our time in the car going from client meetings to site visits. The Q5 is fast, comfortable, and the only SUV with a roof rack that doesn’t make the car ugly."

Roasted Seaweed: "Fast food is everywhere in LA. These portable packs of roasted seaweed keep us honest."

Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee: "We just signed on to design an Australian coffee shop in DTLA, so this will probably be our last one—but I don’t know how we’d get anything done on the go without these."