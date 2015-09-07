View Photos
The Dos and Don'ts of Building Your Own Chicken Coop
By Diana Budds
Some quick tips that'll help you design at the drop of a feather.
Do:
- Research municipal ordinances to make sure it’s legal to raise chickens on your lot.
- Ask your neighbors if they’re okay with hearing the occasional cluck from your hens.
- Remember to share an egg or two with your neighbors if they agree.
- Decide which breed of chicken you’d like to have before designing or purchasing a coop. (Size and space requirements depend on a bird’s type.)
Don’t:
- Buy or design a coop without consulting a resource guide first. We recommend Reinventing the Chicken Coop, by Kevin McElroy and Matthew Wolpe and The Chicken Health Handbook, by Gail Damerow and Jeanne Smith, both from Storey Publishing.
- Get a rooster unless you’re miles away from neighbors.