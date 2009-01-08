View Photos
The Crystal Chair
By Jamie Waugh –
To build a chair usually does not begin with filling a large glass tank with water, nor does it involve submerging polyester fibers. This is the approach of visionary Japanese industrial designer Tokujin Yoshioka, who in doing so has developed the beautiful and poetic Venus Natural Crystal Chair.
He exhibited the chair of tiny crystals at the 21_21 Design Sight Gallery in Tokyo to great attention and acclaim. The secret to the design is a special mineral formula he adds to the water, which makes the tiny crystals grow on the polyester fibers.
It is a study in elegance inherent in the random, and the result is something one-of-a-kind and thoroughly arresting. It looks like the future. If only the crystal object could reveal the future.
