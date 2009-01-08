The Crystal Chair

He exhibited the chair of tiny crystals at the 21_21 Design Sight Gallery in Tokyo to great attention and acclaim. The secret to the design is a special mineral formula he adds to the water, which makes the tiny crystals grow on the polyester fibers.







It is a study in elegance inherent in the random, and the result is something one-of-a-kind and thoroughly arresting. It looks like the future. If only the crystal object could reveal the future.