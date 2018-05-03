The Calvin A. Campbell Residence by Alden B. Dow

At this time in Mr. Dow’s career, he was moving away from the unit block system and beginning to work more with other exterior materials. For this house, the exterior walls are of pink brick with varnished wood trim; the Homasote panels were originally painted a striking turquoise blue.

Entry is on the first level, which also includes a game room, kitchen, dining room, and maid’s quarters. A broad stairway takes one to the second level and a study with a wall of tall windows that face the street and overhang the windows of the dining room directly below. The living room, placed at the rear of this floor, features a large mirror over the built-in seat that runs perpendicular to the fireplace. From the living room one can walk into a screened porch overlooking the backyard. Three bedrooms are lined up opposite the study and living room.



Calvin Campbell was vice president and general counsel of the Dow Chemical Company in the 1940’s.