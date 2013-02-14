The Bookmarks of Dwell: 5 Design Blogs to Follow

Confessions of a Design Geek

Overnight blogging sensation Katie Treggiden excels at discovering and interviewing up and coming designers (especially those in the UK), as well as personable coverage of the top design and furniture fairs.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Grain Edit

Oakland-based blog Grain Edit focuses on designs from the 1950s through 70s and modern references to that era. Their curated typography and vintage children books picks can’t be beat.

It’s Nice That

It’s Nice That was founded in 2007 by Will Hudson, and features an eclectic variety of art, photography, interviews, and film. They also have a small number of magazines published 2-3 times per year.

Miss Moss

A dreamy South African "compendium of radness" highlights beautiful design, art, fashion, plus offers a platform for the blogger’s penchant for bread, butter, and cheeses (expressed through mouth-watering food photography, of course).

I want this flat

Covetous Tumblrs are a particular favorite here at Dwell and this one is no different: simply gorgeous flats across the globe.