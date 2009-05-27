The Bilbao Effect

Of course, their transformations have been helped along by cheap airfares, the weekend-getaway trend, and the legacy of Wallpaper-inspired traveling trustafarians keen to discover the next design frontier.

Design expert John Thackara argues that Richard Florida’s 2002 book The Rise of the Creative Class "has had an enormous influence on cities’ design aspirations. They are often obsessed with attracting the ‘creative class,’" he continues. "The prob-lem with this thinking is that it creates a monocultural view. I’m actually predicting an anti–design-city movement. A No Logo kind of cultural backlash against the idea of a ‘design city’ is very likely. The more insightful architects and designers I meet think the city is too designed—there isn’t enough space for people, for spontaneous creativity. The danger with an overdesigned city is that it squeezes out the space for spontaneous bottom-up creativity and social innovation." James Bradburne, former director of Frankfurt Museum of Applied Arts, has studied the "S-curve effect" of "one-stop-shop" big design attractions, which tend to lose visitors after the initial rush—Bilbao itself is a noteworthy example. He concurs with Thackara. "Cities are getting less payoff from their investments in hard assets like buildings. They don’t always seem to realize that ‘soft’ capital like people, atmosphere, and events can be more important in attract-ing visitors long-term—and making sure they come back." Clearly, being a design city takes more than a trophy building or two. Soft capital—such as Barcelona’s culture of street theater or Antwerp’s vivacious bar scene—adds the human warmth without which design alone can be too cool for school. Whatever the future viability of the design-city trend, Europe’s urban centers are still keen to vie with each other for hipsters’ dollars. Whether or not this pays off in years to come, it’s all good fun for design tourists today, as this quick tour of highly visitable locales shows.

Antwerp, Belgium

The thinking person’s fashion capital. Quirky, cool designers based here include Raf Simons and Veronique Branquinho, as well as the more established Martin Margiela, Ann Demeulemeester, et al. Stay at De Witte Lelie and visit MoMu, the Mode Museum, for an offbeat look at the politics of fashion. Next door, you can check out the upcoming talent at the Flanders Fashion Institute.

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona has great architecture, starting with the medieval center, carrying on through the magnificent Gaudí monuments, and continuing up to the present with daring new additions like Herzog + de Meuron’s enormous blue triangle, the Edificio Forum. In 1999, the entire city was awarded a Royal Gold Medal for Architecture from the Royal Institute of British Architects. Current visitor faves include the Gothic quarter’s cool Hotel Neri, beach-front restaurants in Vila Olimpica, and the El Born district for cutting-edge design shopping.