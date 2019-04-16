The Best Moments of Dwell on Design Los Angeles 2014
In its new home in the South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center, Dwell on Design 2014 was abuzz with more than 31,000 attendees, 400-plus exhibitors, and over 200 presenters. On Friday, June 20, the show kicked off with a keynote discussion between Dwell editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron and industrial designer Stephen Burks, who noted during the presentation, "What we see here today at Dwell on Design is about how far design has come." Indeed, over the course of the three-day show, members of the design community gathered to explore the latest innovations in the areas of prefab, landscaping, kitchen and bath, design materials, and furniture and accessories, among others. Dwell-curated design and remodeling pavilions and the first ever physical incarnation of the Dwell Store rounded out the show floor.
