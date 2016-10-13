Hung with its integrated leather tassels from a backpack, the B&O Play Beoplay A1 could be easily be mistaken for a perforated canteen, sharing a similar shape and dimension with the outdoor gear. Look closer and one will realize the Beoplay A1 is actually a wireless speaker, the latest audio device from the engineers and designers at Bang & Olufsen’s B&O Play portables division designed for "drinking" up sound anywhere and everywhere.

Designer, Cecilie Manz, displays her affinity for gentle contours with her design for B&O Play portable Bluetooth speaker envisioned as a musical accompaniment everywhere – a sort of polished audio river stone (or moss covered stone in its optional green iteration) – for carrying around the home or even on outdoors adventures (the aluminium grill and double-molded polymer base is advertised as splash and dust resistant).

"I’m very happy about the A1’s smooth appearance. It’s almost like a sanded stone with no sharp edges, even though it’s made of two joint materials: aluminium and polymer. And of course the great job done by the acoustic technicians. They managed to develop a new speaker component inside that creates an incredibly rich sound with a very even volume. -Cecilie Manz"

With up to 24 hours of playback, the Beoplay A1 is rated for a peak power of 2×140 W from a 360-degree design, and equipped with a built-in microphone for speakerphone duty. A 3.5mm mini-jack and USB-C port for charging is also available.