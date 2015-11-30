The Arco Lamp: A Modern Marvel

From the Arco’s sculptural Carrara marble base to its polished spun aluminum shade and stainless steel arc, this lamp remains a staple in modern homes all over the world. It was notably featured in the James Bond film Diamonds are Forever in 1971 and more recently in Roger Sterling’s office in AMC’s hit series Mad Men as well as in Tony Stark’s home in Iron Man. Blending sophisticated style with exquisite functionality, the Arco Lamp is at once a floor lamp and an overhead light, making it a versatile piece for a variety of interiors, including living rooms, offices, and even dining rooms. The weighty 78-pound base makes the Arco extremely stable. It can be adjusted by using the circular opening that the Castiglioni brothers included to fit a broom handle, helping to reposition the lamp easily despite its considerable weight.

Named for its iconic arc, the Arco is adjustable in height and reach. The stainless steel arc can be repositioned easily and extended to nearly seven feet. The spun aluminum shade features a swiveling mechanism, making it easy to redirect light as needed in a space. The Carrara marble base is designed with beveled edges, giving the substantial marble a softer look. Decidedly midcentury, the Arco also feels undeniably timeless.

This celebrated floor lamp has been a consistent statement maker since its arrival on the scene in the 1960s. For one day only on November 30, 2015, you can bring this classic lamp home for $1,000 off of the original price, making it the perfect time to introduce the Arco to your home.

Please note: This offer applies only to the incandescent Arco Lamp and excludes the LED version of the lamp.