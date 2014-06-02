The Architecture of Charles Rennie Mackintosh

Few designers straddle stylistic movements as seamlessly as Charles Rennie Mackintosh. His work was truly transitional, emerging at the turn of the twentieth century into an artistic atmosphere shifting from regional arts and crafts movements to Art Nouveau and Jugenstijl, and to the Modernist projects that were just beginning to take root. The architect, designer, artist, and decorator found a middle ground between art and architecture, drawing inspiration from Scottish Free Style, Arts and Crafts, and Art Nouveau and merging them into a distinctly original, protomodernist style that combined his Scottish roots with a search for innovation and ingenuity.