SubscribeSign In
The Acme of Midcentury Design for Entertaining: Joe Colombo’s Living Center
Dwell Magazine

The Acme of Midcentury Design for Entertaining: Joe Colombo’s Living Center

Flash back to the 1970s for visionary Italian designer Joe Colombo’s mod—and moveable—take on a casual soirée.
Text by

This story was originally published in Dwell’s September 2012 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Diana Budds
A New York-based writer, Diana studied art history and environmental policy at UC Davis.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Dwell Magazine