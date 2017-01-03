The Abyss Pub (Italy)

In Nordic folklore, it was said to haunt the seas from Norway through Iceland and all the way to Greenland. Of course, to be worth its salt, a monster needs to have a taste for human flesh. Legends say that the Kraken could devour a ship’s entire crew at once.





But despite its fearsome reputation, the monster could also bring benefits: it swam accompanied by huge schools of fish that cascaded down its back when it emerged from the water. Brave fishermen could thus risk going near the beast to secure a bounteous catch. The history of the Kraken goes back to an account written in 1180 by King Sverre of Norway. As with many legends, the Kraken started with something real, based on sightings of a real animal, the giant squid. For the ancient navigators, the sea was treacherous and dangerous, hiding a horde of monsters in its inconceivable depths. Any encounter with an unknown animal could gain a mythological edge from sailors’ stories. After all, the tale grows in the telling. The Kraken had a knack for harassing ships and many pseudoscientific reports (including official naval ones) said it would attack vessels with its strong arms. If this strategy failed, the beast would start swimming in circles around the ship, creating a fierce maelstrom to drag the vessel. (Source)





Placed above the bar, the octopus is like a guardian of the abyss which fiercely defends the treasure of a lost world.



According to the myth, we wanted to create the struggle between monster and boat, and at the same time we intended to give life to the sea monster by using several elements that would suggest its dynamic: the position of the tentacles, the spears that pierce it’s arms. One of the sea monsters arms was placed in a way that suggests he is pulling the boat down with him into the abyss!



The structure of the tentacles is based on a cardan cross system, which facilitated their installation. Each arm has a length of 9 meters. With the help of 10 projectors, that create together on the ceiling, a 3D illusion of the sea in motion and, the polished and lacquered copper material from which it is made, the octopus adapts very well in the marine environment!





The old trunks that are tied with ropes and pipes, decorate the back of the bar… ..and are meant to take you into a surreal atmosphere of an old shipwreck, discovered only by those who have the courage to try to unravel its mystery.

