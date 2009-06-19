Thank You Cards by Linda and Harriett

Getting a thank you card in the mail, especially after having hosted a party or given a present, is a rarity today. What our mothers and fathers dashed off as a matter of course now marks you as a slightly atavistic warrior in the battle for politeness. Do it.

Yet so often the finely-wrought, letter-pressed cards that float around these days are festooned with too-cute woodland creatures or some other daffy marker of indie DIY-ness. I was quite pleased then to come across Linda and Harriett's handful of handsome, just-this-side-of-fey thank you cards. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample Brooklyn-based calligrapher Jessica Hein's hand adorns each one, offering something of a personal touch to the cards' simple graphics. Nice stuff all told. Pick 'em up and send one the next time you're invited over to dinner. You'll be surprised how quickly you get invited back.