Textiles in Motion

Both Maricor and I studied Visual Communications at the University of Technology in Sydney. We worked professionally for a number of years at the same studio [Mathematics] where we worked as designers and animation directors. Our work has always been very illustrative with a lot of hand crafted elements so in 2010 when we decided to start up MaricorMaricar, we wanted to focus on hand crafted design and animation.

We're self taught in embroidery, and our first embroidered project was an animated music video [for the band Architecture in Helsinki] that we created whilst working at our old studio. It had been a few years since then that we'd picked up a needle and thread. Luckily we fell back into it after I created the Hungry Colours piece for fun and since then we've experimented more with the medium. It really suits our love of pattern, texture and color.

How long does it typically take to complete something like the newest custom commissions you've done?

Each commission can be quite different. Depending on size and the needlepoint techniques we use they range from one to four weeks to complete the embroidery stage. "Be Excellent to Each Other" was medium sized and took about one week to embroider while the pieces in our Sweater Letter style usually take half a week for just the embroidery phase. We design the lettering and graphic elements from scratch so the design process which includes sketching, colouring, planning what stitches to use, fabric prep, finishing, final clean, stretching and photographing can add up to one week on top of that.