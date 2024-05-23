SubscribeSign In
A Sleek Solar Roof Solved for Clean Energy—and Errant Golf Balls—for a Couple in TexasView 8 Photos

A Sleek Solar Roof Solved for Clean Energy—and Errant Golf Balls—for a Couple in Texas

A traditional Hill Country-style home in Austin has been given a serious upgrade with an unobtrusive solar roof that complements the architecture and surrounding natural landscape.
Text by
Photos by
Presented by
View 8 Photos

Partner Story

GAF Energy
Timberline Solar is a roof, with solar added. It’s that simple.
Learn More

When Jennifer and Scott Fisher moved from Buffalo, New York, to Austin, Texas, 13 years ago, they wanted to immerse themselves in the "rolling hills and infinite blue sky of Central Texas"—and sought out a home that would complement their desire for living in harmony with nature. They fell in love with a traditional Hill Country-style home adjacent to a private golf course. While it offered the perfect base to explore the great outdoors, its attractive Spanish-style clay roof tiles proved hazardous.

"It turns out those wavy cement shingles were no match for a daily barrage of golf balls, resulting in broken tiles and frequent roof leaks," explains Jennifer. "As well, we discovered critters like squirrels and ringtails can squeeze under the roof tiles and take residence in your attic!" 

Jennifer and Scott work in software and education technology, and have the ability to work from home. Their move to Texas was motivated by a desire to take full advantage of the benefits of remote working and enjoy the outdoors as much as possible.

Jennifer and Scott work in software and education technology, and have the ability to work from home. Their move to Texas was motivated by a desire to take full advantage of the benefits of remote working and enjoy the outdoors as much as possible.

The couple knew that they had to renovate the roof to something more durable and decided to explore a multi-purpose roof that would not only withstand golf balls and local wildlife, but also offer clean, self-generated energy. After much research, they decided to install a Timberline Solar roof by GAF Energy. "It ticked all the boxes," says Scott. "It generates all the electricity we consume and we love the look because it’s sleek and unobtrusive."

Much of the Fishers’ electricity now comes from solar energy generated by their Timberline Solar roof. This solar roof not only reliably protects the home, but often also means lower monthly energy costs. These savings—alongside tax credits—translate into a smart new roof investment that can pay for itself over time.&nbsp;

Much of the Fishers’ electricity now comes from solar energy generated by their Timberline Solar roof. This solar roof not only reliably protects the home, but often also means lower monthly energy costs. These savings—alongside tax credits—translate into a smart new roof investment that can pay for itself over time. 

The couple was attracted to Timberline Solar for its minimalist appearance, and the way the solar shingles blend seamlessly into the regular roof shingles.&nbsp;

The couple was attracted to Timberline Solar for its minimalist appearance, and the way the solar shingles blend seamlessly into the regular roof shingles. 

The architecture of the Fishers’ home—which was built in the early 1980s—is inspired by the traditional Hill Country style found in Central Texas and embraces natural materials such as limestone and timber. "The idea was to complement and feature the natural beauty of our neighborhood which is surrounded by cedar trees and green belts as well as a private golf course," says Jennifer.

The architecture of the Fishers’ home—which was built in the early 1980s—is inspired by the traditional Hill Country style found in Central Texas and embraces natural materials such as limestone and timber. "The idea was to complement and feature the natural beauty of our neighborhood which is surrounded by cedar trees and green belts as well as a private golf course," says Jennifer.

The natural timber and stone construction of the home is a nod to the area’s surrounding natural beauty. Wide verandas and balconies dissolve the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living spaces—and having a solar roof complements the couple’s love for the natural world.

The natural timber and stone construction of the home is a nod to the area’s surrounding natural beauty. Wide verandas and balconies dissolve the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living spaces—and having a solar roof complements the couple’s love for the natural world.

The couple’s home also features a resort-style pool and entertaining area that allows them to make the most of the outdoor lifestyle.

The couple’s home also features a resort-style pool and entertaining area that allows them to make the most of the outdoor lifestyle.

The Timberline Solar roof combines traditional roofing materials with solar shingles. The roofing shingles are installed by a single contractor, which makes the entire process straightforward and affordable. "A local roofing company brought us sample shingles and explained what we could expect in terms of appearance and performance," says Scott of the simple installation.

A major benefit of a solar roof from GAF Energy is that the same manufacturer warrants both the roof and the solar shingles, giving residents peace of mind for decades to come.

A major benefit of a solar roof from GAF Energy is that the same manufacturer warrants both the roof and the solar shingles, giving residents peace of mind for decades to come.

The Timberline Solar roof has solar shingles that have been thoughtfully designed to mimic traditional shingle installation, and blend in for a clean, design-driven appearance.

The Timberline Solar roof has solar shingles that have been thoughtfully designed to mimic traditional shingle installation, and blend in for a clean, design-driven appearance.

The innovative Energy Shingles lay flush against the roof deck, meaning they offer the same powerful function as more conventional solar panels and racks but without the visual impact. The GAF Energy system also boasts the world’s first nailable solar shingles, which makes them simple to install—even on more complex roof shapes.

"Texas Hill Country is a special place," says Jennifer. "Between the beautiful terrain, friendly neighbors and abundant sun, we feel lucky to call this home."

See if Timberline Solar might be right for you at www.gaf.energy.

Project Credits:

Solar Roof: GAF Energy

Dwell Creative Services Photographer: Devin Whetsone

Mandi Keighran
Design and travel writer based in London.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Home Tech

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.