A Sleek Solar Roof Solved for Clean Energy—and Errant Golf Balls—for a Couple in Texas
When Jennifer and Scott Fisher moved from Buffalo, New York, to Austin, Texas, 13 years ago, they wanted to immerse themselves in the "rolling hills and infinite blue sky of Central Texas"—and sought out a home that would complement their desire for living in harmony with nature. They fell in love with a traditional Hill Country-style home adjacent to a private golf course. While it offered the perfect base to explore the great outdoors, its attractive Spanish-style clay roof tiles proved hazardous.
"It turns out those wavy cement shingles were no match for a daily barrage of golf balls, resulting in broken tiles and frequent roof leaks," explains Jennifer. "As well, we discovered critters like squirrels and ringtails can squeeze under the roof tiles and take residence in your attic!"
The couple knew that they had to renovate the roof to something more durable and decided to explore a multi-purpose roof that would not only withstand golf balls and local wildlife, but also offer clean, self-generated energy. After much research, they decided to install a Timberline Solar roof by GAF Energy. "It ticked all the boxes," says Scott. "It generates all the electricity we consume and we love the look because it’s sleek and unobtrusive."
The Timberline Solar roof combines traditional roofing materials with solar shingles. The roofing shingles are installed by a single contractor, which makes the entire process straightforward and affordable. "A local roofing company brought us sample shingles and explained what we could expect in terms of appearance and performance," says Scott of the simple installation.
The innovative Energy Shingles lay flush against the roof deck, meaning they offer the same powerful function as more conventional solar panels and racks but without the visual impact. The GAF Energy system also boasts the world’s first nailable solar shingles, which makes them simple to install—even on more complex roof shapes.
"Texas Hill Country is a special place," says Jennifer. "Between the beautiful terrain, friendly neighbors and abundant sun, we feel lucky to call this home."
Project Credits:
Solar Roof: GAF Energy
Dwell Creative Services Photographer: Devin Whetsone
TopicsHome Tech
