A Sleek Solar Roof Solved for Clean Energy—and Errant Golf Balls—for a Couple in Texas

When Jennifer and Scott Fisher moved from Buffalo, New York, to Austin, Texas, 13 years ago, they wanted to immerse themselves in the "rolling hills and infinite blue sky of Central Texas"—and sought out a home that would complement their desire for living in harmony with nature. They fell in love with a traditional Hill Country-style home adjacent to a private golf course. While it offered the perfect base to explore the great outdoors, its attractive Spanish-style clay roof tiles proved hazardous.



"It turns out those wavy cement shingles were no match for a daily barrage of golf balls, resulting in broken tiles and frequent roof leaks," explains Jennifer. "As well, we discovered critters like squirrels and ringtails can squeeze under the roof tiles and take residence in your attic!"