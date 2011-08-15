TerraTrellis Modern Trellises

The new company is an offshoot of Asher's studio and business TerraSculpture. After a 12-year career as a documentary television producer, Asher went back to school to study landscape architecture, which in turn led her to co-founding the Los Angeles-based company with Mario Lopez, a metal artist and architect from Guadalajara. This summer, they launched TerraTrellis, whose products Asher describes as "re-imagined modern versions of classic garden structures."

The TerraTrellis collection featured nine trellises, each available in one of seven colors).

The trellises are not inexpensive, ranging from $279 to $579, but the do boast impressive stats. Each trellis is handmade in Los Angeles from 16-gauge steel, stainless steel cable, and bent rebar and powder coated with weather resistant paints so they can withold substantial plants and stand up against the elements.

The Ina Wall Trellis comes in a junior size (measuring three-feet wide, three-feet high, and five-inches deep) and a senior size (measuring five-feet-nine-inches tall, 23-inches wide, and five-inches deep).

The two wall trellises were inspired by "Parisian vertical gardens, tapestries, and tightrope walkers," Asher writes on the company's website.

The trellises are available online at terratrellis.com. A national rollout is planned for the spring so make note come the next planting season.